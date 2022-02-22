UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Recovered Mainpuri

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two accused and recovered mainpuri packets from their possession

On the directives of SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar, DSP Khalid Rustmani and SHO Matli Mir Muhammad Gadhai jointly carried out a raid and arrested a drug peddler Tofique Ahmed and recovered 330 packets of mainpuri while his accomplice Faraz Hafeez Leghari managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Matli Police also conducted a drive and arrested an accused Ghani Legharia and seized 600 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice Naseer Jokhio fled the scene.

Police have registered cases against the suspects under the Control of narcotics substance act.

