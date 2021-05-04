Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Wine,liquor Recovered In Mithi
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:05 PM
Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and wine from their possession
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and wine from their possession.
On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Islamkot police station acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in his jurisdiction and arrested an accused Naseem Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal Khaskheli and recovered 5 pints wine from his possession.
Meanwhile in another drive SHO Kaloi arrested a suspect Bachayo mal s/o Sajjan Bheel and recovered 30 liters of illicit liquor from his possession.Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics control Act.