Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers,recovers Liquor,marijuana

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers,recovers liquor,marijuana

Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered liquor and marijuana from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered liquor and marijuana from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi,SHO Police station Islamkot carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested an accused Shabir Gul and recovered 80 grams of marijuana from his possession.

Meanwhile,SHO Chelhaar while conducting raid arrested a suspect Poono Meghwar and recovered 10 liters illicit liquor from his possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics substance act.

More Stories From Pakistan

