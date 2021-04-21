Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers,recovers Liquor,marijuana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:13 PM
Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered liquor and marijuana from their possession
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered liquor and marijuana from their possession.
On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi,SHO Police station Islamkot carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested an accused Shabir Gul and recovered 80 grams of marijuana from his possession.
Meanwhile,SHO Chelhaar while conducting raid arrested a suspect Poono Meghwar and recovered 10 liters illicit liquor from his possession.
Police have registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics substance act.