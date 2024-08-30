Police Arrest 2 Drug Pushers
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Saddar police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their custody.
The police spokesman said, on the directions of District Police Officer, (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, Saddar police nabbed two outlaws identified as Muhmmad Ishfaq and Kashif and recovered 2 kgs of heroin and a drone camera from their possessions.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched an investigation.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..12 minutes ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues1 minute ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery1 minute ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival1 minute ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry5 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed5 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality5 minutes ago
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi54 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests54 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik58 minutes ago