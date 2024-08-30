Police arrest 2 drug pushers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Saddar police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their custody.

The police spokesman said, on the directions of District Police Officer, (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, Saddar police nabbed two outlaws identified as Muhmmad Ishfaq and Kashif and recovered 2 kgs of heroin and a drone camera from their possessions.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched an investigation.

