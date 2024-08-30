Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Drug Pushers

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest 2 drug pushers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Saddar police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their custody.

The police spokesman said, on the directions of District Police Officer, (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, Saddar police nabbed two outlaws identified as Muhmmad Ishfaq and Kashif and recovered 2 kgs of heroin and a drone camera from their possessions.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched an investigation.

APP/mfn/378

Related Topics

Drone Police Drugs Saddar Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

28 seconds ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 minute ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 minute ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 minute ago
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 minute ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Water Resources irked over irrespon ..

Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry

5 minutes ago
 Women role in accountability of public officer hol ..

Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed

5 minutes ago
 Security forces fully capable to wipe out terroris ..

Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan