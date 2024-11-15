Police arrest 2 drug pushers

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Police,during an operation,arrested two drug pushers and recovered 28 liters liquor from their possessions on Friday.

The police spokesman said that the police team in an operation, arrested accused Ahsan Farooq and recovered 15 liters liquor from his custody.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the police netted Muhammad Faraz and recovered 13 liters liquor.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

