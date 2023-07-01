Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Drug Pushers, Recover Mainpuri, Illicit Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Police, in its continued drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, on Saturday arrested two drug pushers and recovered mainpuri and illicit liquor from their possessions.

According to a press release issued by PRO office, SHO of B section police station Inspector Najam- u- din Nizamani under the supervision of DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan during patrolling arrested a drug supplier Faizan Qazi and recovered 100 packets of mainpuri and registered case against him under gutka, mainpuri act.

In another drive B section, Police arrested a drug supplier Tanveer Ali Jat and seized five bottles of illicit liquor and registered a case against him under hudood ordinance.

