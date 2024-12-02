Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Drug Smugglers In Attock

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Attock police have arrested two notorious drug dealers in separate operations on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Attock police have arrested two notorious drug dealers in separate operations on Monday.

According to police, the arrests were made in accordance with the directives of District Police Officer(DPO), Attock, Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and recovered 1.6 kilograms of hashish from Muhammad Tahir, a notorious drug dealer and resident of Nartopa Tehsil, Hazro.

In another operation, police at Fateh Jang Police Station apprehended another drug dealer.

These arrests are part of Attock Police's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

The Attock Police's crackdown on drug trafficking is a welcome move, and their efforts to keep the community safe and free from the menace of drugs are commendable Police Station recovered 871 grams of hashish from Usman Aziz, resident of Fateh Jang.

Cases have been registered against the accused and they have been sent to jail.

