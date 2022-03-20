Police arrest 2 drug smugglers, recover 4 Kg ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Paharipura police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered four kilogram ice-drug, said Capital City Police Officer, Mohammad Ejaz Khan.

Acting on a tip off regarding smuggling of huge cache of narcotics, the police team conducted snap checking of vehicles at Ring Road.

During checking, police intercepted a car and recovered 4Kg ice-drug (amphetamine) from its secret cavities.

Police arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muslim and Habib who confessed to smuggle narcotics to down parts of the country.

The case has been registered and investigation was underway.