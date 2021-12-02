UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Firecracker Dealers

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Westridge police station here on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Maqeet and Tanveer Ahmed, a police spokesman said.

Police registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police teams and directed that strict action must be taken against culprits.

