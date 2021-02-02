UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 2 For Kidnapping Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest 2 for kidnapping girl

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hajipura Police Station Tuesday arrested two men -- Hassan Butt and Fahad Butt, who had allegedly abducted a girl from a posh area of Lahore and brought her to Sialkot.

According to police, when the girl was being brought to sialkot she was resisting and making hue and cry.

Some locals called the police and informed about the incident.

SHO Hajipura Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with police personnel, reached the spot and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused tortured the girl on the way to Sialkot. The hospital medical report also found evidence of torture of the girl.

The abducted girl, Amber Malik, told the police the accused wanted to assaulted her sexually.

app/ir

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Hue Sialkot Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

39 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

45 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.