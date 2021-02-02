Police arrest 2 for kidnapping girl

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hajipura Police Station Tuesday arrested two men -- Hassan Butt and Fahad Butt, who had allegedly abducted a girl from a posh area of Lahore and brought her to Sialkot.

According to police, when the girl was being brought to sialkot she was resisting and making hue and cry.

Some locals called the police and informed about the incident.

SHO Hajipura Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with police personnel, reached the spot and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused tortured the girl on the way to Sialkot. The hospital medical report also found evidence of torture of the girl.

The abducted girl, Amber Malik, told the police the accused wanted to assaulted her sexually.

