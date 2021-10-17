UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Injured Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Saturday night arrested two injured dacoits after police encounter while two accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to a police spokesman, a Naseerabad police party signaled to stop four persons on two bikes who opened fire on the police and tried to escape from the scene.

Police chased and managed to arrest two injured accused namely Awais and Ismail during exchange of fire.

Police also recovered a motorcycle and weapons from the possession of arrested accused.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

The arrested accused are record holders in several heinous crimes including dacoity and robbery cases. They were also involved in a case registered in 2018 for firing on Islamabad police personnel in Sabzi Mandi area.

Superintendent Police, Potohar told that the fugitive dacoits would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.

