Police arrest 2 killers in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Monday arrested two alleged killers involved in the brutal murder of four persons of a family and sent them behind the bars.

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said this while addressing a press conference . He while giving details said that on January, 16, four persons including a woman of the same family were shot dead and the killers escaped after committing the crime.

He said that a special team headed by DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia was formed to arrest the culprits .

The team utilising conventional and modern techniques, arrested two of the killers namely Attaullah and Hameedullah while the remaining three would be arrested soon.

The DPO said the police also arrested Mushtaq Ahmad a school teacher for giving shelter to the killers and a kalashankov has also been recovered from his possesssion.

The DPO said that the culprits would be brought to justice .