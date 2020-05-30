Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 165 kites

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 165 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up two kite sellers.

police team of Factory Area Police station has conducted raids at their jurisdiction and confiscated 165 kites, 6 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting two seller identified as Sanwal and Shahbaz. Police have registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.