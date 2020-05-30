UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 2 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 165 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:10 PM

Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 165 kites

Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 165 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 165 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up two kite sellers.

police team of Factory Area Police station has conducted raids at their jurisdiction and confiscated 165 kites, 6 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting two seller identified as Sanwal and Shahbaz. Police have registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Rs 1273.9 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat ..

3 minutes ago

Violent Protests Sweep Across US in Wake of George ..

3 minutes ago

CTC calls for strong national policy to expose tob ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 6,613 po ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests Afghani group of ..

7 minutes ago

AC Takht Bhai visit bazaars, check price lists

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.