Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 2000 kites in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up two kite sellers here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up two kite sellers here on Friday.

According to spokesman, City Bhalwal police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO),Khatib-ul-rehman raided and confiscated 2000 kites, 40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Muhammad Arif and Ashraf.

SHO Khatib-ul- Rehman said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.