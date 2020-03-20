UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 2 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 2000 Kites In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 2000 kites in Sargodha

Police launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up two kite sellers here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up two kite sellers here on Friday.

According to spokesman, City Bhalwal police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO),Khatib-ul-rehman raided and confiscated 2000 kites, 40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Muhammad Arif and Ashraf.

SHO Khatib-ul- Rehman said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

Related Topics

Police Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

7 minutes ago

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

27 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

39 minutes ago

Minister distribute position letters of Durani Med ..

5 minutes ago

Southgate urges England fans to work together to b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.