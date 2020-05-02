Police arrest 2 kite sellers, confiscate 250 kites in Sargodha

Police launched an operation and confiscated 250 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 250 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, on the direction of DPO Faisel Gulzar, teams of Urban Area police station has conducted raided at their jurisdiction and confiscated 250 kites,13 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Ramzan and Asghar. Police have registered case under kite flying act against accused.