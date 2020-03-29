Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 70 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 70 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up two kite sellers.

Satellite town police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Tariq Ifran raided and confiscated 80 kites, 25 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting two kite seller identified as Tauqeer and Nawaz. The SHO said the strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.