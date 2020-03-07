Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 80 kites in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 80 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, Sillanwali police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Naveed Akram raided and confiscated 80 kites, 40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Shakeel and Jameel.

SHO Naveed Akram said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.