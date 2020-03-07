UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 2 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 80 Kites In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 80 kites in Sargodha

Police launched an operation and confiscated 80 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 80 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, Sillanwali police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Naveed Akram raided and confiscated 80 kites, 40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Shakeel and Jameel.

SHO Naveed Akram said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

Related Topics

Police Sillanwali Shakeel

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Food Safety teams destroyed 135 liter unhygienic m ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Nine killed in Mexico shootout with police

3 minutes ago

Afghan President Wants 'Transparent Mechanism' for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.