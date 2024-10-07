Police Arrest 2 Members Of Street Crime Gang In Wah
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 11:16 PM
The Wah Saddar Police apprehended two members of a gang involved in street crimes and theft during the operation on Monday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police apprehended two members of a gang involved in street crimes and theft during the operation on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson, a team conducted a raid at the gang's hideout, leading to the arrest of Zubair and Feroze.
The arrested individuals have confessed to their involvement in multiple street crimes in the area.
The police also recovered looted items and weapons that were used by the gang in their various criminal activities.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool45 seconds ago
-
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens47 seconds ago
-
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges48 seconds ago
-
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister3 minutes ago
-
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 83 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders29 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities29 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure29 minutes ago
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held40 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur53 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP53 minutes ago