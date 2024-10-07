Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Members Of Street Crime Gang In Wah

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah

The Wah Saddar Police apprehended two members of a gang involved in street crimes and theft during the operation on Monday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police apprehended two members of a gang involved in street crimes and theft during the operation on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, a team conducted a raid at the gang's hideout, leading to the arrest of Zubair and Feroze.

The arrested individuals have confessed to their involvement in multiple street crimes in the area.

The police also recovered looted items and weapons that were used by the gang in their various criminal activities.

APP/ajq/378

