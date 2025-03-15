Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Motorbike Lifters,13 One-wheeling Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters,13 one-wheeling youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have claimed to have recovered 2 stolen and snatched motorbikes from the possession of as many arrested suspects who were rounded up in a raid by Hatri police.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police apprehended Ghulam Hussain Mallah and Zubair Ahmed Lashari who were allegedly involved in dozens of incidents of motorbike lifting.

He added that 2 motorbikes were recovered from Mallah and Lashari, as the police expect recovery of more vehicles on the basis of information they were likely to share.

Separately, B-Section police rounded up 13 young men for indulging in one-wheeling on their motorbikes and impounded as many vehicles.

The spokesman said a ban had been enforced on one-wheeling of the vehicles and the people violating the ban would face action.

On behalf of the SSP Hyderabad he urged the citizens to dissuade young men from one-wheeling which posed threat to their lives and that of the others.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

3 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

5 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan