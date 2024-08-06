Police arrest 2 motorcycle thieves in Chichawatani

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested two members of a motorcycle theft gang and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession in Chichawatani.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were part of a group that had been stealing motorcycles from various areas.

During the investigation, the police were able to track down the suspects and take them into custody.

The recovered motorcycles have been identified as stolen property and cases have been registered against the arrested individuals.

The police spokesperson stated that further raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices of the accused.