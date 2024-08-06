Police Arrest 2 Motorcycle Thieves In Chichawatani
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested two members of a motorcycle theft gang and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession in Chichawatani.
According to the police, the arrested individuals were part of a group that had been stealing motorcycles from various areas.
During the investigation, the police were able to track down the suspects and take them into custody.
The recovered motorcycles have been identified as stolen property and cases have been registered against the arrested individuals.
The police spokesperson stated that further raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices of the accused.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation17 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road17 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar27 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive37 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains57 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago