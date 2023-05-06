Police arrest 2 outlaws

Dera Ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested two accused.

SHO Saddar police station, Zafar Abbas, while acting against the criminal elements, arrested the wanted accused in the cases of murder and robbery, accused was identified as Insha Allah son of Rehmatullah resident of Nourang District Lakki Marwat.

Similarly, SHO Paharpur police station Attaullah Khan, while taking action against the criminal elements, arrested the criminal Mubashir son of Aslam resident of Larr during the raid.

Police registered separate cases against the criminal elements.