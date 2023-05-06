UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Police arrest 2 outlaws

Dera Ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested two accused.

SHO Saddar police station, Zafar Abbas, while acting against the criminal elements, arrested the wanted accused in the cases of murder and robbery, accused was identified as Insha Allah son of Rehmatullah resident of Nourang District Lakki Marwat.

Similarly, SHO Paharpur police station Attaullah Khan, while taking action against the criminal elements, arrested the criminal Mubashir son of Aslam resident of Larr during the raid.

Police registered separate cases against the criminal elements.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Robbery Lakki Marwat Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellen ..

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Mohsin Naqvi

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City participates in annual Investme ..

Sharjah Media City participates in annual Investment Meeting 2023

18 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s WSOPRAS 2023 Conference kicks off, hi ..

Dubai&#039;s WSOPRAS 2023 Conference kicks off, highlighting revolutionary Oculo ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior launches expanded community c ..

Ministry of Interior launches expanded community campaign under slogan &#039;The ..

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to honour graduates of Universi ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to honour graduates of University of Dubai next Tuesday

19 minutes ago
 UAE granted Dialogue Partner Status in Shanghai Co ..

UAE granted Dialogue Partner Status in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.