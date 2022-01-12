Police Arrest 2, Recovers Liquor, Mainpuri Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:48 PM
The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in raids against anti-social elements in different areas and recovered mainpuri and liquor from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in raids against anti-social elements in different areas and recovered mainpuri and liquor from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, P.
S Hali Road and, Husri Police arrested one Sagar s/o Warayo Rathore with 500 packets of mainpuri and Bhagwan Das Meghwar with five litre raw liquor.
Police registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.