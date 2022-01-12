UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2, Recovers Liquor, Mainpuri Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in raids against anti-social elements in different areas and recovered mainpuri and liquor from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in raids against anti-social elements in different areas and recovered mainpuri and liquor from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, P.

S Hali Road and, Husri Police arrested one Sagar s/o Warayo Rathore with 500 packets of mainpuri and Bhagwan Das Meghwar with five litre raw liquor.

Police registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road Sagar Hyderabad From P

Recent Stories

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civi ..

Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

3 minutes ago
 Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all ..

Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

5 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

5 minutes ago
 Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birth ..

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.