Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in raids against anti-social elements in different areas and recovered mainpuri and liquor from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, P.

S Hali Road and, Husri Police arrested one Sagar s/o Warayo Rathore with 500 packets of mainpuri and Bhagwan Das Meghwar with five litre raw liquor.

Police registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.