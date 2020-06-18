Police arrest 2 smugglers, seize 1000 kg bhang

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police busted a gang which was smuggling more than 1,000 kilograms of bhang, an intoxicating herbal concoction made from cannabis, and arrested 2 suspects.

The In Charge CIA police Inspector Munir Abbassi told that a truck was transporting bhang when the CIA police stopped the vehicle on the National Highway.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were arrested, Abbasi told adding that a FIR had also been lodged nominating Arif Niazi and Muhammad Siddique Niazi in the case registered at Chalgari police station.