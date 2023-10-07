Police arrest 2 suspected outlaws following separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and A-Section police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the B-Section police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling near the river embankment in Latifabad.

He added that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury and was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured, named Asif Iqbal, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The spokesman said the police were checking criminal record of Iqbal.

According to him, in another encounter near the office of Fire Brigade in Latifabad the A-Section police apprehended Allah Dino Gopang in injured condition. He told that Gopang's associate escaped from the spot. He was also shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The police are yet to share his criminal record.