Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Suspected Outlaws Following Separate Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Police arrest 2 suspected outlaws following separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and A-Section police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the B-Section police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling near the river embankment in Latifabad.

He added that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury and was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured, named Asif Iqbal, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The spokesman said the police were checking criminal record of Iqbal.

According to him, in another encounter near the office of Fire Brigade in Latifabad the A-Section police apprehended Allah Dino Gopang in injured condition. He told that Gopang's associate escaped from the spot. He was also shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The police are yet to share his criminal record.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Hyderabad Criminals From Share

Recent Stories

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

6 minutes ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

12 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

1 hour ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

3 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan