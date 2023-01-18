Police arrest 2 suspects allegedly involved in murder of an elderly woman

Gilgit Police has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of an elderly woman who was shot while resisting a robbery attempt in Noor Colon, Jutial

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Gilgit Police has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of an elderly woman who was shot while resisting a robbery attempt in Noor Colon, Jutial.

According to police,a team of Jutial police station and CTD arrested the accused Kamran Hussain and Isar Hussain, residents of Upper Jotial, and transferred them to Jutial police station.

Another suspect was also arrested during the operation but he was released after initial questioning, according to police sources.

The other two accused were remanded from a local court on Wednesday and further investigation has been started.

According to police, the accused Kamran Hussain was recently released from jail after completing his sentence for stealing motorcycles.

On the night of December 22, 2022, the mother of SCO engineer Sikandar Baig and the mother-in-law of well-known journalist and columnist Safdar Ali Safdar was killed during a robbery incident in Noor Colony Jotial.