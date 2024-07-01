Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Injured Condition
The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspected street criminals in injured condition in separate encounters in the jurisdictions of Tandojam and Market police stations
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Monday that a suspect allegedly involved in motorbike snatching sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during an exchange of fire between Tandojam police and some suspects.
According to him, the wounded suspect Zulfiqar alias Zillu was later apprehended from Balori Shah area but his associates escaped.
He claimed that the cops recovered a pistol, dozens of NIC cards and other looted items from Shah who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
Rajput told that in another encounter which took place in the limits of PS Market, a suspect Shakeel Ahmed Lashari sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his associate escaped on a motorbike.
He added that the police spotted 2 suspicious persons during the snap checking but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.
Rajput said the police allegedly also recovered a weapon from his possession.
He claimed that Lashari, who was also shifted to the LUH, was booked in 8 criminal cases pertaining to street crimes.
