Police Arrest 2 Suspects Involved In Robbery, Street Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest 2 suspects involved in robbery, street crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested 2 suspects involved in several robberies and street crimes.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the City police station arrested the suspects during routine patrolling on Bhai Khan Charhi road.

He identified the arrested suspects as Sajid Raees Ajmeri and Zeeshan Israel Qureshi from whom allegedly 2 pistols were also recovered.

The spokesman said the police were further searching details of their criminal records.

