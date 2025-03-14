Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Recover Hashish In Kassowal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The police on Friday apprehended two suspects, and recovered hashish from their car.

The police spokesman said that a police team stopped a suspected car on GT road near Kassowal town, searched the vehicle and recovered 12 Kgs hashish.

The police arrested two persons identified as Saeed Ahmed and Abid Hussain who were travelling in the car.

The spokesman said the persons were involved to smuggle drugs to other cities.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

