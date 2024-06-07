Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Suspects With Gunshot Injuries Sustained in Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters

The Hyderabad police rounded up 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition as in many encounters which occurred in the jurisdictions of Sakhi Pir and Fort police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad police rounded up 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition as in many encounters which occurred in the jurisdictions of Sakhi Pir and Fort police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that Sakhi Pir police tried to detain 2 suspects near Sattar Shah graveyard but they resisted the move and opened fire on the police.

He said that one of the suspects, identified as Imam Bux Mangrio, sustained a gunshot in the incident and was arrested but his accomplice escaped.

Mangrio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound which he sustained in his leg.

Meanwhile, the spokesman told, the Fort police was also engaged by some suspects in an exchange of fire near Rickshaw Market in which one suspect was hit by a bullet in his leg but the other one ran away.The police identified the injured suspect, who was later arrested and shifted to LUH, as Siraj Jan Magsi.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: ..

Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali

4 minutes ago
 No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

4 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

4 minutes ago
 Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, econo ..

Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Por ..

23 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detra ..

Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely ..

29 minutes ago
Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so fam ..

Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so families can survive: ILO

29 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

2 hours ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

2 hours ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

2 hours ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

2 hours ago
 Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to pr ..

Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan