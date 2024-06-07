Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters

The Hyderabad police rounded up 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition as in many encounters which occurred in the jurisdictions of Sakhi Pir and Fort police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad police rounded up 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition as in many encounters which occurred in the jurisdictions of Sakhi Pir and Fort police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that Sakhi Pir police tried to detain 2 suspects near Sattar Shah graveyard but they resisted the move and opened fire on the police.

He said that one of the suspects, identified as Imam Bux Mangrio, sustained a gunshot in the incident and was arrested but his accomplice escaped.

Mangrio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound which he sustained in his leg.

Meanwhile, the spokesman told, the Fort police was also engaged by some suspects in an exchange of fire near Rickshaw Market in which one suspect was hit by a bullet in his leg but the other one ran away.The police identified the injured suspect, who was later arrested and shifted to LUH, as Siraj Jan Magsi.