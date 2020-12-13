Police arrest 2 thieves

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Kohat police Sunday arrested two thieves involved in theft from a home in Mansoor Khel area of Jungle Khel Kohat, while stolen goods were recovered from their possession.

According to police sources, police in a search opeatyion arrested Akhtar Hayat resident of Afghan refugee camp in Ghamkole Kohat, and Qasim resident of Jungle Khel.

Station House Officer of Jungle Khel police station Muhammad Afzal said that cases against both the arrested thieves have registered.