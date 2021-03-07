Police arrest 20 accused for aerial firing on 'Basant' in 5 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday arrested around 20 accused on the charges of violating aerial firing and kite flying ban in last 5 days.

Police said, Waris Khan police arrested three accused named Muhammad Raheel, Muhammad Idrees and Ahmed Nadeem for allegedly involved in aerial firing while three more for celebrating Basant.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that the action was taken when videos of the accused went viral on social media.

Rawalpindi district police identified the young men and arrested 20 seen in several videos, he informed.

He said, Sadiqabad, Race Course, New Town, Waris Khan, Kalar Syedan, City, Pirwadhai and Rawat police nabbed Huzafa Jameel, Muhammad Hashar, Muhammad Jabran, Usman Sheikh, Nasir, Amir Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Aqib, Bilal, Adil Waheed, Muhammad Hamza, Ali Azeem, Asad, Adil Waheed, Muhammad Hamza, Raja Ali and Raja Asad.

Weapons were also recovered from the detained individuals, he said, adding that police would continue its raids to nab the remaining accused.

He said, kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hands and no one would be spared.

No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had rounded up a number of violators for kite sellers and flyers.

Use of metal string for kite flying might result in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all out efforts were being made to control kite flying, he added.

/395