UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 20 Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Police arrest 20 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over five kg charras, 55 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Bani, New Town, Airport and Dhamial police held 12 accused namely Yasin, Siddique, Adnan, Qaiser, Noor, Wahab, Nadeem, Heera Masih, Ubaid Gul, Aurangzaib, Sohail and Masawar and recovered five kg charras and 55 liters liquor from their possession.

Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Taxila and Rawat police nabbed Gul Zaib, Bilawal, Numan, Sardar, Hamza and others on recovery of four 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars here on Thursday rounded up 54.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Bani Numan Rawalpindi Taxila Criminals From Race Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

3 hours ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.