Police arrest 20 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over five kg charras, 55 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Bani, New Town, Airport and Dhamial police held 12 accused namely Yasin, Siddique, Adnan, Qaiser, Noor, Wahab, Nadeem, Heera Masih, Ubaid Gul, Aurangzaib, Sohail and Masawar and recovered five kg charras and 55 liters liquor from their possession.

Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Taxila and Rawat police nabbed Gul Zaib, Bilawal, Numan, Sardar, Hamza and others on recovery of four 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars here on Thursday rounded up 54.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.