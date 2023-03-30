UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 20 Anti-social Elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operations against anti-social elements managed to arrest 20 and recovered over five kg charras, 10 bottles of liquor, five 30 bore pistols, Rs 137,000 cash and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Taxila and Kahuta police rounded up three accused namely Basit, Atta ur Rehman and Imran and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Waris Khan police held Jawad for having 1760 grams charras while Airport police rounded up Adnan with 1360 grams charras.

Taxila, Mandra, and Kahuta police arrested Ahsan with 300 grams charras, Abdul Latif for carrying 560 grams charras and Imran for possessing 1150 grams charras.

Jatli and Kalar Syedan police nabbed Munir and Ali Akbar for having 10 bottles of liquor.

Saddar Wah police busted a gang of street criminals and arrested three accused including ringleader namely Farooq Khan, Hayat and Atta ur Rehman. Police also recovered Rs 137,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Naseerabad police nabbed two proclaimed offenders, Nazakat and Jahangir, wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case.

Three other accused involved in the case were already sent behind the bars, he said.

Pirwadhai police also arrested a proclaimed offender namely Shah Noor wanted in a murder case of Razia Begum, registered in October 2022.

He informed that Taxila police arrested two, Sohail and Abu Bakar while Sadiqabad police rounded up Muzamal Waheed, wanted in attempt to murder cases registered in Taxila and Sadiqabad police stations.

He informed that Rawat police managed to net an accused Atif for harassing a seven year old child.

He said, Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar held a crime meeting in Dhamial Police Station. The SP reviewed the performance of the investigation officers and directed them to conduct investigation of the cases purely on merit and ensure timely completion of the challans.

Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 37.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

