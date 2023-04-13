Police arrest 20 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operations against anti-social elements managed to arrest 20 and recovered over four kg charras, 10 litres liquor and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rawat police in an operation arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) namely Mudassir, Rizwan and Saqib, wanted in a murder case of a citizen, Wajahat.

Taxila and Wah Cantt police arrested Danial and Wali Khan wanted in two different cases.

Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police netted Abbas, Moaz, Amir, Abdul Waheed, Waqas, Amir, Bilal Saeed, Usama and Ayaz on recovery of over four kg charras and 10 litres liquor.

Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested three thieves, Hassan, Noor and Zafar on recovery of over one ton of stolen iron rods.

City police in their operation managed to net two bike lifters namely Najeeb ur Rehman and Muhammad Adeel and recovered three stolen motorcycles.

He informed that Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 35.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.