Police arrest 20 suspects, 2 POs in Mardan

MADRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : The district police in a combing operation against criminals Monday apprehended two proclaimed offenders and two facilitators from the jurisdiction of Saddar police station.

According to details, on the special directives of DPO Sajjad Khan police teams intensified operations against criminals to purge society from anti social elements.

During the operation, 20 suspected people were also arrested and shifted to police station for further investigation. Meanwhile, the police teams also verified documents of 200 vehicle through online verification system and nabbed 18 persons for not having proper documents.

During the operation police also seven pistols, one AK-47 rifle and 100 hundred rounds of various cartridges.

The DPO appreciating the performance of police teams asserted that the operations would continue under national action plan.