Police Arrest 20 Suspects In Bahawalpur

Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:22 PM

The police have arrested 20 suspects including drug pushers and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 20 suspects including drug pushers and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police parties of PS Bhagdad-ul-Jadid, PS Civil Lines, PS City, PS Yazman and PS Head Rajkan conducted raids at liquor factories and arrested liquor sellers who were identified as Imdad, Azhar, Aataa, Haq Nawaz, Ghulam Fareed, Ramesh, Aijaz and Abbas. The police also recovered 100 bottles of liquor, 485 liters of liquor and items used in liquor manufacturing.

The police teams of PS Kotwali, PS Abbas Nagar, PS Hasilpur and PS Chani Goth arrested drug pushers who were recognized as Farrukh, Salman, Bilal, Ramazan and Oam Parkash. The police seized 4,620 grams of hashish from their possession.

The police parties of PS Dhor Kot, PS Hasilpur and PS Ahmedpur East arrested gamblers and recovered cash Rs 7,600 from their possession. The accused were identified as Shakeel, Jam Jahanzeb, Abu Bakar, Shafeeq, Khan and Asif.

The police have registered cases against the accused. further probe was underway.

