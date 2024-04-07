Open Menu

Police Arrest 20 Suspects In Kohat Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a recent search and strike operation within the jurisdiction of Kohat police station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, a significant breakthrough was achieved on Sunday. The operation, led by ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat, resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects including wanted-proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, a cache of illegal weapons was recovered from the possession of the detained individuals. This included 1 repeater, 4 pistols, 5 chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 3 kg of hashish.

The rigorous operation also targeted unregistered tenants and suspects in various areas, leading to a crackdown on illegal activities. Cases have been filed against the arrested persons, encompassing charges related to possession of arms and drugs, at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

