Police Arrest 20 With Drugs
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:51 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Netted 20 drug peddlers in a crack down on Thursday and recovered 405 liter wine, one kilo gram hashish and bullets from their possession.
A police spokesman informed that City Police Vehari launched a crack down against law breakers and arrested 20 wanted criminals in the limits of city police.
Police registered a case and started investigation.