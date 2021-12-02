UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 20 With Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Police arrest 20 with drugs

City Police Netted 20 drug peddlers in a crack down on Thursday and recovered 405 liter wine, one kilo gram hashish and bullets from their possession

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Netted 20 drug peddlers in a crack down on Thursday and recovered 405 liter wine, one kilo gram hashish and bullets from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that City Police Vehari launched a crack down against law breakers and arrested 20 wanted criminals in the limits of city police.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Vehari Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

45 minutes ago
 De Silva's 153 ends West Indies hopes in Sri Lanka ..

De Silva's 153 ends West Indies hopes in Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 66 female students of IUB interviewed for USADI sc ..

66 female students of IUB interviewed for USADI scholarships

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 40 kite sellers, confiscate 1660 kit ..

Police arrest 40 kite sellers, confiscate 1660 kites, chemical thread

4 minutes ago
 Russia says it hopes for Putin, Biden 'contact' so ..

Russia says it hopes for Putin, Biden 'contact' soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.