Police arrest 20 with drugs

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Netted 20 drug peddlers in a crack down on Thursday and recovered 405 liter wine, one kilo gram hashish and bullets from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that City Police Vehari launched a crack down against law breakers and arrested 20 wanted criminals in the limits of city police.

Police registered a case and started investigation.