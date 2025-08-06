Open Menu

Police Arrest 2,056 Suspects In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The district police took 2,056 suspects into custody in July 2025 while 2,331 cases were registered at police stations of the district during last month.

According to a report issued by the District Police Office here, a number of 2,331 cases were registered by the police station functioning within jurisdiction of Bahawalpur district during last month of July 2025.

It said that a number of three cases of murder and 11 of murder attempt were also registered.

It said that after conducting investigation, over 300 cases were dismissed. It said that a number of 4,187 suspects were nominated in 2,331 cases registered during July 2025. The report further said that the district police also recovered weapons from the suspects during last month of July 2025 including three rifles as well as three repeaters, four revolvers, two carbine, one pistol as well as one gun.

