Police Arrest 2,056 Suspects In July
The district police took 2,056 suspects into custody in July 2025 while 2,331 cases were registered at police stations of the district during last month
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The district police took 2,056 suspects into custody in July 2025 while 2,331 cases were registered at police stations of the district during last month.
According to a report issued by the District Police Office here, a number of 2,331 cases were registered by the police station functioning within jurisdiction of Bahawalpur district during last month of July 2025.
It said that a number of three cases of murder and 11 of murder attempt were also registered.
It said that after conducting investigation, over 300 cases were dismissed. It said that a number of 4,187 suspects were nominated in 2,331 cases registered during July 2025. The report further said that the district police also recovered weapons from the suspects during last month of July 2025 including three rifles as well as three repeaters, four revolvers, two carbine, one pistol as well as one gun.
Recent Stories
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July
Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement
HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs
PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh1 minute ago
-
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal1 minute ago
-
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC1 minute ago
-
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July1 minute ago
-
FGRF joins hands with PHA in tree plantation22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for unity of religious leaders to defeat terrorism22 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalized for Bari Imam Urs, anti-encroachment drive underway22 minutes ago
-
Sindh youth affairs department organizes inspirational session and azadi walk at NIC22 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark National Minorities Day, Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
Court maintains Gandpur's status as absconder32 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for strategic overhaul to boost skilled labour exports32 minutes ago