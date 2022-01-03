UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 208 Proclaimed Offenders In Ten Days

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Cantt Division police have arrested 208 proclaimed offenders and recovered automatic weapons during a ten-day special operation against anti-social elements.

According to police, the operation was launched on the directives of SSP Operation Haroon Rashid.

It was supervised by Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Zubair Ahmed Cheema.

The Cantt Police Division secured the leading position by arresting 208 proclaimed offenders during the ten-day operations while other divisions' police arrested a total of 516 proclaimed offenders.

It said that the arrested accused were involved in various crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, dacoity, other heinous crimes and arms were recovered from them.

