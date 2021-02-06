Police arrest 21 kite sellers, flyers: seize 4000 kites

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdowns against kite sellers and flyers arrested 21 people and seized about 4000 kites along with 92 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdowns against kite sellers and flyers arrested 21 people and seized about 4000 kites along with 92 string rolls.

According to a spokesman, Taxila police detained 10 persons namely Hammad Khan, Muhammad Nouman Asghar, Zahid Riaz, Faizan, Daniyal Ahmed, Shah Zeb, Omer Hayaat, Muhammad Naeem, Amir Rasheed and Abdur Rasheed with 2,790 kites and five string rolls.

The Saddar Beroni police held Sudaish with 480 kites, Sadiqabad Police nabbed Farroq and Shoaib with 95 kites and four string rolls, Cannt Police apprehended Kashif Mehmood and Harris Mehmood with 300 kites and 5 string rolls, Westridge Police netted Waheed Iqbal and Saeed Ullah with 150 kites, Naseerabad Police held Hafeez Ullah and Majid with 80 kites and two string rolls while Civil Line Police rounded up Muhammad Ahmed and Shah Zeb and recovered 35 kites and nine string rolls from their custody.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Hassan Younis while applauding the Divisional Superintendents of Police, concerned Station House Officers and police teams said raids would continue to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying.