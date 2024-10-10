Police arrest 21 outlaws in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal the criminal elements arrested atleast 21 outlaws and recovered weapon, and drugs from their possession in the limits of Paharpur and Shorkot police stations here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman,

On the direction of District Police Officer, Dera Nasir Mahmood, operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.

Shorkot police station led by SDPO Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Manzoor Khan conducted a search and strike operation in different localities. During the raid the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Salim son of Falakshir resident of Mandran Kalan, who was wanted in the murder case. The police recovered 9mm bore pistol with ammunition from the possession of Nimatullah. While one 30 bore pistol with ammunition recovered from the possession of Hikmatullah. Abdullah son of Nazar Khan resident of Wanda Baloch and Muhammad Sharif son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Babbar Kachha arrested for violating the National Action Plan. The Shorkot police also arrested the 05 suspects during the operation.

Meanwhile, Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari conducted a search and strike operation.

During the operation Abdullah Jan son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Dhotar Kachha was arrested and police recovered 510 grams of hashish, Shah Jahan son of Ghulam Abbas was arrested after recovering a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During another action Zulfiqar son of Deen Muhammad resident of Haleem Colony, Muhammad Saeed son of Awal Khan and Naseer Amir son of Shahnawaz Khan were arrested for violating the National Action Plan.

Similarly, team of Paharpur police station seized a 30-bore pistol from the possession of the accused Rehan son of Mukhtiar resident of Paharpur, another accused Allah Nawaz son of Suhanran Khan resident of Seidowali was arrested and police recovered pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Abdul Basit, son of Muhammad Nawaz arrested with 30 bore pistol. Shahjahan, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Saidaliyan was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol with ammunition from his possession. Shakir son of Qaiser was arrested with 30-bore pistol.

Another accused Mohammad Asif son of Attaullah resident of Jhok Akram Wali was arrested for violating the National Action Plan.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.