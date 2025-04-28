Police Arrest 21 Outlaws In Operation Against Anti-social Elements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Rahim Yar Khan district police on Monday arrested 21 outlaws including 18 drug pushers in an operation launched against anti-social elements.
The operation which was launched under Inspector General , Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar’s vision “Crimes Free Punjab” and the police recovered huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons from the possessions of the accused, the police spokesman said.
The police recovered liquor 283 liters, hashish 11 Kgs, 3 pistols and six rounds in the operation, he added.
The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.
APP/kwd/378
