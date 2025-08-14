Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 02:11 AM

Acting on the directives of DIGP - East Zone Dr. Farrukh Ali, East Zone Police conducted extensive operations over the past 15 days, arresting 21 dacoits and street criminals during encounters, including 15 who were taken into custody in injured condition

During the crackdown on street crime, police recovered 23 pistols, 57 rounds of ammunition, 21 mobile phones, 12 motorcycles, and Rs 7,520 in cash from the suspects, according to a news release on Wednesday.

In separate operations against drug peddlers, police seized 41.

849 kg of charas, 2.291 kg of ice (methamphetamine), 360 grams of heroin, and 22 bottles of liquor.

Action against gutka/mawa sellers led to the seizure of 390 kg of betel nuts and 16.357 kg of gutka/mawa, while nine illegal manufacturing units were sealed.

DIGP East instructed that all available resources be utilized to apprehend drug dealers, gutka/mawa sellers, and street criminals, ensuring the strictest possible legal action against them.

