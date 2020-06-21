UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 21 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest 21 suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 21 suspects including two of category "A" and recovered weapons, cash and liquor from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid headed by SHO Muhammad Aazam Kalo raided two separate places and arrested two absconders of category "A" who had hided themselves for last few years. The accused were wanted in heinous crimes cases.

A police party headed by SHO PS Uch Sharif, Azhar Javed successfully arrested a suspect of category "B" and recovered a repeater and four cartridges from his possession.

Police teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Qaimpur, PS Ahmedpur East and PS Hasilpur apprehended seven drug peddlers and recovered over 370 liters liquor from their possession.

PS Hasilpur and PS Saddar police arrested six gamblers red handed and recovered cash Rs 2,490 from their posession. Police teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Hasilpur arrested four suspects and recovered weapons from their possession including four pistols and 11 rounds from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

