UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 22 Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest 22 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ( r ) Muhammad Amir Khan, conducted raids in different areas and netted 22 anti-social elements including drug peddlers, bootleggers and recovered over seven kg charras, one kg heroin, 68 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor.

Police spokesman told on Thursday that Waris Khan, Cantt, Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Dhamial police rounded up Idrees, Ijaz, Naeem, Numan, Shahab ud Din, Sabir, Zakirullah, Haris and Amir Rehman and recovered over seven kg charras and one kg heroin from their possession.

Bani, Race Course, Dhamial, and Kahuta police rounded up six accused, Kashif, Safeer, Kabir, Zahid, Waheed, and Wajid and recovered 68 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to net a Proclaimed Offender namely Ramazan alias Jani wanted in a double murder case registered in Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman said, Gungmandi police conducted a raid and netted an accused for carrying fireworks items.

He informed, Gujar Khan police in their ongoing operations against illegal LPG and petrol agencies arrested five namely Aftab, Ashfaq, Sabir, Hanif and Nisar.

He said that police also conducted raids in different areas and held 39 professional beggars.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against the criminals would continue.

Related Topics

Murder LPG Petrol Police Numan Rawalpindi Toba Tek Singh Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila Saddar Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

7 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

15 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.