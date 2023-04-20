Police arrest 22 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ( r ) Muhammad Amir Khan, conducted raids in different areas and netted 22 anti-social elements including drug peddlers, bootleggers and recovered over seven kg charras, one kg heroin, 68 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor.

Police spokesman told on Thursday that Waris Khan, Cantt, Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Dhamial police rounded up Idrees, Ijaz, Naeem, Numan, Shahab ud Din, Sabir, Zakirullah, Haris and Amir Rehman and recovered over seven kg charras and one kg heroin from their possession.

Bani, Race Course, Dhamial, and Kahuta police rounded up six accused, Kashif, Safeer, Kabir, Zahid, Waheed, and Wajid and recovered 68 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to net a Proclaimed Offender namely Ramazan alias Jani wanted in a double murder case registered in Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman said, Gungmandi police conducted a raid and netted an accused for carrying fireworks items.

He informed, Gujar Khan police in their ongoing operations against illegal LPG and petrol agencies arrested five namely Aftab, Ashfaq, Sabir, Hanif and Nisar.

He said that police also conducted raids in different areas and held 39 professional beggars.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against the criminals would continue.