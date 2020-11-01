Police arrest 22 'criminals'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Kahna and Nishtar Colony police jointly conducted crackdown and arrested 22 alleged criminals.

The station house officers (SHOs) of Kahna and Nishtar Colony police led the teams for conducting raids in Jheedo village as well as different localities of Nishtar Colony and arrested 22 alleged criminals including drug-pushers.

The police also recovered one vehicle, two Kalashnikovs, five pistols and 8,360-gram hashish from them.

The arrested accused are history-sheeters, according to the police. Cases have been registered against them and investigation started.