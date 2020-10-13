Police arrest 22 outlaws including 2POs

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) ::The district police during last three days arrested 22 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders (Pos) and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, search and strike operations were carried out against anti-state elements in different areas on the directives of District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan.

During the raids the police stations of City, Doaba and Ortal arrested 22 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder and attempted to murder cases.

One rifle, one shotgun, 160 cartridges of different bore and 680 grams of hashish have been recovered.

The cases registered in relevant police stations and investigation was underway.