Police arrest 22 professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested 22 professional beggars to discourage the menace and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars and detained the beggars in different police stations of Rawalpindi, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested not to give alms to them," he said.