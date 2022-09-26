Police arrest 22 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The District City Police, South Zone Karachi on Monday arrested 22 suspects during different operations here.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of SSP City Shabbir Ahmad Sithar, said the spokesman of South Zone Police.

The accused arrested included one street criminal, one motorcycle lifter, five drug dealers, four gutka/mawa suppliers and 11 gamblers.

One pistol with rounds, one stolen motorcycle, hashish, ice, 300 kilograms of betel nuts, gutka/mawa, Rs 60,000 gambling money, and cards were recovered from the accused. They were arrested from the limits of Kalakot, Baghdadi, Risala and Kalri police stations.

The accused were identified as Noman, Shahzeb, Irfan, Salman, Shan, Baz, Aqeel, Abdul Qayyum alias Kodo, Ibrahim, Haroon, Azhar, Ayub, Zainul Abidin, Saleem, Aqeel, Faizan, Fawad, Ahmed, Aamir , Yahya, Rizwan and Irfan.